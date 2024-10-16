Left Menu

HFCL Looks to Global Markets as 5G Demand Surges

HFCL, a domestic telecom gear maker, aims for global expansion with 70% of fibre optic revenue from exports, and 50% of network equipment business from exports within three years amid rising 5G demand. The company is also eyeing 6G technology innovations and has already filed 15 patents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:54 IST
Germany's 5G network Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In pursuit of wider global reach, domestic telecom company HFCL anticipates deriving 70% of its fibre optic revenue and half of its network equipment business from exports within the next three years, as announced by Managing Director Mahendra Nahata on Wednesday.

The growing demand for 5G technology is spurring HFCL's optimism, Nahata explained, especially after the widespread deployment of 5G towers nationwide. HFCL specializes in providing not only fibre optic cables but also telecommunication peripherals that enhance coverage near base stations.

Nahata also highlighted HFCL's commitment to next-gen technology by noting the company's increased export of indigenously designed 5G equipment. Additionally, Nahata expressed confidence in India's strategic role in 6G technology advancements, as evidenced by hosting the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

