Left Menu

Airbus's Strategy to Navigate Heavy Losses: Cutting 2,500 Jobs in Defence and Space

Airbus plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its Defence and Space division due to significant losses in its satellite business. This move represents 7% of the division's workforce, with implementation by mid-2026. The company faces challenges in a competitive space market and seeks to improve efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:00 IST
Airbus's Strategy to Navigate Heavy Losses: Cutting 2,500 Jobs in Defence and Space
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airbus announced significant restructuring within its Defence and Space division, with plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs by mid-2026, following considerable losses in its satellite sector. The European aerospace giant has been grappling with 1.5 billion euros in charges in space systems, largely due to the OneSat project and cost overruns in defense.

The job cuts represent 7% of the division's workforce and follow an extensive year-long efficiency review named ATOM. Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of the division, emphasized the necessity of becoming more competitive in the difficult space market. The cuts, initially reported by AFP, highlight ongoing efforts to streamline operations without awaiting satellite consolidation outcomes involving companies like Italy's Leonardo and France's Thales.

Airbus faces upcoming negotiations with unions and host nations regarding the job reductions. The discussions are politically sensitive, as they affect high-tech manufacturing across European countries including Germany, France, and Spain. With a critical cost situation in its Defence and Space unit, Airbus has implemented an urgent cash containment plan and is exploring scaling opportunities in defense and satellite markets to navigate complex challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024