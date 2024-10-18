Revolutionizing Airbnb Hosting: Introducing Co-Host Network
Airbnb introduces the Co-Host Network, enabling users to easily find top local co-hosts for managing their properties. With personalized app upgrades and more than 50 enhancements, the platform aims to deliver tailored experiences for both hosts and guests based on past interactions and preferences.
- Country:
- India
Airbnb has launched a new initiative to streamline property management with the Co-Host Network. This feature allows property owners to hire experienced local co-hosts directly through the app, enhancing ease and efficiency in managing Airbnb listings.
The Co-Host Network boasts over 10,000 available co-hosts across 10 countries, including the US, UK, and Italy, offering tailored support based on owners' specific needs. With an average rating of 4.86 and 73% of co-hosts being Superhosts, it's a promising resource for hosts seeking professional assistance.
In addition to co-host capabilities, Airbnb's app has received more than 50 upgrades aimed at personalizing user experiences. These include customized search results, suggested destinations, and enhanced payment options, marking a significant shift towards individualized travel planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)