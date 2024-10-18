Left Menu

WHO's Push for Clearer Nutrition Labels to Tackle Global Obesity

The World Health Organization (WHO) has drafted guidelines urging clear nutritional labeling on packaged foods to help mitigate the global obesity crisis driven by unhealthy dietary habits. Despite evidence showing that such labels influence consumer choices, only a limited number of countries currently implement them, either mandatorily or voluntarily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled its draft guidelines advocating for prominently displayed nutritional information on packaged foods. This move aims to empower consumers to make better dietary choices amid a growing global obesity crisis, reportedly affecting over a billion individuals.

Despite evidence supporting the effectiveness of such labels in altering purchasing behavior, only 43 WHO member states have adopted any form of front-of-package labeling, according to the agency. The new guidelines suggest 'interpretive' labels, providing not only nutritional content but also context about the healthiness of a product.

While the industry has favored non-interpretive labels, experts argue that interpreting nutritional information is crucial in limiting the intake of harmful components. Research from Chile, where warning labels are in place, supports these claims, showing significant reductions in the consumption of sugar and other unhealthy ingredients.

