Motorola’s bestselling smartphones including motorola edge50 Pro and moto g85 go on sale at Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale starting 21st October

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The motorola edge50 Pro is the world's first AI-powered pro-grade camera with color output validated by Pantone™ also available in new Caneel Bay colour. It comes with the segment's only 12GB + 256GB variant and a 125W charger. It also boasts a 144Hz curved Pantone-validated display, moto AI features, 50W wireless charging, and IP68 water protection. The device can be purchased for an effective net price of just Rs. 27,999* 35,999.

• The moto g85 5G will be available in two variants 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB and also in the new Viva Magenta colour at a net effective price of Rs. 15,999* 17,999 and Rs. 17,999* 19,999 respectively. It is the first moto g series device with a 3D curved pOLED endless edge 10-bit display and has the segment's leading shake-free 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 camera with premium vegan leather finish. • The motorola edge50 Fusion with segment best features including a curved 144Hz display, IP68 water protection, segment leading Sony LYTIATM 700C camera and an incredible premium design – available in a vibrant Forest Green colour will be available at a never-before-seen price of Rs. 20,999* 22,999 and Rs. 22,999* 24,999 for its 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants respectively. • The motorola edge50 Neo will be available in four Pantone™ curated colours for a special effective price of Rs. 22,999* 23,999 for 8+256GB configuration. The motorola edge50 Neo comes with Compact Design with Segment's Best Super HD LTPO flat Display with 3000nits peak brightness. Additionally, it comes with a segment leading features like IP68, MIL-810H Military Grade Durability, Sony LYTIA 700C camera, 3X Telephoto lens and 15W wireless charging. • The moto g64 5G which offers best in the segment battery life with a 6000mAh battery allowing heavy usage for hours on end and segment's only 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for strong performance, available in the new Berry Red colour variant will now be available at an attractive effective price of just Rs. 13,999* 16,999. • The moto g45 5G – with segment's most powerful Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and the segment's fastest 5G speed, a 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Pantone curated colours and a premium vegan leather design will be available in 4+128GB and 8+128GB variants at an effective price of just Rs. 9,999* 10,999 and 10,999* 12999. • The motorola edge50 is the World's Slimmest Phone with MIL-810H Military grade protection and IP68 Underwater Protection, Curved 144Hz pOLED display, and a host of moto AI features will be available at a disruptive starting price of just 24,999* 27,999 for 8+256GB configuration. • Along with smartphones, Motorola's latest range of premium earbuds will be available at never-before-seen discounted prices during the Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart.

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation has announced massive festive discounts on its most popular smartphones making this a last chance to buy them at their lowest-ever prices. This offer includes the most popular smartphones including motorola edge50 Pro, moto g85 5G, motorola edge50 Fusion, motorola edge50 Neo, and moto g64 5G for the Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart, starting 21st October 2024. The smartphones were previously available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale and Big Shopping Utsav, where Motorola had also introduced new colours as part of its "Hello Colours, Hello AI" campaign.

Starting with the biggest Big Diwali Sale deal offered for a premium smartphone, the motorola edge50 Pro (12+256GB variant with 125W charger included in the box) which retails at INR 35,999 can now be purchased at a net effective price of just Rs. 27,999* (including bank offers), making it the most incredible deal on a premium and a flagship smartphone this Big Diwali Sale.

The motorola edge50 Pro is the world's 1st AI-powered Pro-Grade Camera with color output validated by Pantone™ and will now be available in Caneel Bay colour as well. It features a moto AI powered camera which is also the world's first true colour camera. Along with the camera, the display is validated by Pantone™ for true to life color output and comes with segment's widest aperture f/1.4 to allow more light to pass through for better photos in all lights. It flaunts the world's 1st 1.5K 144Hz true colour display which allows the users to confidently view color and skin tone in the way the content creator intended. The motorola edge50 Pro comes with the segment's best charging owed to its 125W Turbo power charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse power sharing. On the front, the smartphone boasts the segment's only 50MP selfie camera with Auto Focus. Additionally, the motorola edge50 Pro introduced Style Sync, which uses AI to generate wallpapers based on the user's outfit. Further, the 12GB RAM on the edge50 Pro is ideal for AI features making it future ready for more moto AI features that are planned to come on the device through OTA updates in the near future.

Moving to the moto's g-series devices, Motorola is offering a new Viva Magenta colour variant on its highest selling 5G smartphone under 20k- the moto g85 5G. It is the first moto g series device with a 3D curved endless edge display and has segment's best Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also offers segment's leading, shake free 50MP OIS – Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera for incredible pictures and videos in any light and captures sharper more vibrant photos owed to Quad Pixel technology for 4x better low-light sensitivity. Inter device connectivity has also been made easy and seamless with the inclusion of Smart Connect which comes out of the box and ensures effortless sharing of files, streaming phone apps and more across phone, PC, and tablet with just a swipe. The moto g85 5G will be available in two variants 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB at net effective prices of just Rs. 15,999* and Rs. 17,999*.

Further strengthening Motorola's edge portfolio, the motorola edge50 Fusion, can be purchased at an effective starting effective price of just Rs. 20,999* Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 22,999* Rs 24,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The motorola edge50 Fusion is equipped with segment's best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C camera, a 50MP camera with all pixel instant focus technology, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and 4K video recording. Other disruptive and segment first features are its display and design, as the motorola edge50 Fusion flaunts the segment's best 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved display with 1600 nits of peak brightness and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Protection. With regards to design, the smartphone is the segment's only IP68 rated device and also features Smart Water Touch for seamless running display. All this makes the edge50 Fusion the best smartphone under INR 20K featuring several segment-best and exclusive features, now made available in Forest Green colour along with the existing colour options.

The most durable all-rounder smartphone under INR 25K, the motorola edge50 Neo will be available in 4 Pantone™ trending colours for an effective festive price of just Rs. 22,999* Rs 23,999 after bank discounts. The motorola edge50 Neo has the Segment best and most premium Flat display with Super HD LTPO technology, minimum bezels and 3000nits of peak brightness. It is India's lightest IP68 MIL-810H Military Grade Certified smartphone while being the segment's lightest at 171g and just 8.1mm thin. The device is also IP68 rated and has passed through 16 rigid MIL-STD 810H Military Grade tests, allowing this most durable all-rounder phone to withstand the toughest conditions. Moreover, the motorola edge50 Neo captures breathtaking photos with the segment's most advanced Sony sensor LYTIA 700C camera with segment's best AI features powered by moto AI and Google Photos AI features. It also features segment's only 10MP telephoto camera with 30X AI super zoom and 3X optical zoom.

The moto g64 5G will be available in a new Berry Red colour at a disruptive price of just Rs. 13,999* Rs 16,999 for the segment's only and the most affordable 12GB+256GB variant becoming most powerful 5G smartphone under 15K. The moto g64 5G offers best in the segment battery life with a 6000mAh battery which allows heavy usage for hours on end. It also charges up fast with TurboPower™ 33W charger which allows for extended hours of video chatting, gaming, and binge-watching. Another segment best feature is it offers additional 12RAM with RAM boost making it up to 24GB RAM which is again the highest in the segment. Performance is also not an issue owed to the moto g64 5G carrying the world's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor, a powerful octa-core processor.

In addition to the above, the affordable moto g45 5G – with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3- the segment's fastest 5G processor with highest 13 5G Bands, a 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Pantone curated colours and a premium vegan leather design can be purchased in 4+128GB and 8+128GB variants at an effective price of just Rs. 9,999* 10,999 and 10,999* 12,999 respectively.

Further, the motorola edge50 which comes with MIL-810H Military grade protection, Curved 144Hz pOLED display, IP68 Underwater protection and a host of moto AI features will be available at a disruptive starting price of just Rs. 24,999* 27,999.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Diwali sale are mentioned below: Motorola Smartphones – Big Diwali Sale Offer list Model Specification Regular Price Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offer Effective pricing with offers* motorola edge50 Pro (12+256 GB) World's 1st AI Powered Pro-Grade Camera | 50MP + 13MP + 10MP | 50MP Front Camera World's 1st 1.5K 144Hz True Colour 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Display Segment's Best Charging | 125W Turbo Power + 50W wireless + 10W Reverse Power Sharing Segment's only 12+256GB Style Sync with AI Generative Theming Rs 35,999 Rs 29,999 Rs 27,999* (2K bank discount) moto g85 5G (8+128 GB) 3D curved endless edge 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ 10-bit pOLED Display Sony – LYTIA 600 Camera with OIS | 50MP + 8MP | 32MP Front Camera Premium Vegan Leather Finish design 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM 5000 mAh Battery Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor Rs 17,999 Rs 16,999 Rs 15,999* (1K bank discount) moto g85 5G (12+256 GB) 3D curved endless edge 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ 10-bit pOLED Display Sony – LYTIA 600 Camera with OIS | 50MP + 8MP | 32MP Front Camera Premium Vegan Leather Finish design 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM 5000 mAh Battery Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor Rs 19,999 Rs 18,999 Rs 17,999* (1K bank discount) motorola edge50 Fusion (8+128 GB) Segment's Best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C Camera | 50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera Segment's best 144Hz 10-bit pOLED 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ curved Display Segment's only IP68 and Smart Water Touch 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM 5000 mAh Battery Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor Rs 22,999 Rs 20,999 Rs 20,999* motorola edge50 Fusion (12+256 GB) Segment's Best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C Camera | 50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera Segment's best 144Hz 10-bit pOLED 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ curved Display Segment's only IP68 and Smart Water Touch 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM 5000 mAh Battery Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor Rs 24,999 Rs 22,999 Rs 22,999* motorola edge50 Neo (8+256 GB) India's Lightest IP68 MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Durability Segment's best PPI (460ppi) LTPO 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Super HD Display Segment's most advanced Sony sensor LYTIA 700C with segment's best AI features | 50MP + 13MP + 10MP | 32MP Front Camera 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM 4310 mAh Battery Dimensity 7300 Processor Rs 23,999 Rs 23,999 Rs 22,999* (1K bank discount) moto g64 5G (12+256 GB) 6000 mAh Battery 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB Dimensity 7025 Processor 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display 50MP (OIS) + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera Rs 16,999 Rs 14,999 Rs 13,999* (1K bank discount) moto g45 5G (4+128 GB) 4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display | Gorilla Glass 3 50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera 5000 mAh Battery Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor Rs 10,999 Rs 9,999 Rs 9,999* moto g45 5G (8+128 GB) 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display | Gorilla Glass 3 50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera 5000 mAh Battery Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor Rs 12,999 Rs 11,999 Rs 10,999* (1K bank discount) motorola edge50 (8+256 GB) 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Display 50MP + 13MP + 10MP | 32MP Front Camera 5000 mAh Battery Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition Processor Rs 27,999 Rs 26,999 Rs 24,999* (2K bank discount) motorola edge50 Ultra (12+512 GB) 12 GB RAM | 512 GB ROM 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Display 50MP + 50MP + 64MP | 50MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Battery 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Processor Rs 59,999 Rs 53,499 Rs 49,999* (3.5K bank discount) moto g04s (4+64 GB) 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) HD+ Display 50MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera 5000 mAh Battery UniSOC T606 Processor Rs 7499 Rs 6999 Rs 6,999* Motorola this year entered into TWS segment and launched its premium range of earbuds. With moto buds+ being the Segment's 1st and only earbuds with Sound by Bose. The Motorola buds+ and buds will also be available at incredible prices this Big Diwali Sale. Details below: Moto buds+ Segment's 1st and only earbuds with Sound tuned by Bose Dual dynamic drivers (11mm + 6mm) Wireless Charging support Dolby Head tracking + Dolby Atmos + Hi res audio Intelligent ANC upto 46db with Transparency Mode IPX4 water resistance Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999 Rs 6,299* Moto buds Large dynamic drivers (12.4mm) Pantone Curated Colors Dolby Atmos + Hi res audio Dynamic ANC upto 50db with Transparent Mode IPX4 water resistance Rs 4,999 Rs 2,299 Rs 1,999* *T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

