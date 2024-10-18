Green Antennas: Prose Technologies' Path to Growth in India

Telecom equipment giant Prose Technologies anticipates a significant boost in its Indian market operations, projecting a 10-12% annual growth over the next three years. The company forecasts approximately Rs 670 crore in revenue this fiscal year, largely driven by expanding 4G and 5G networks.

Arshad Fakhri, President for the India Region at Prose, revealed that the current network upgrades by top telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, are expected to fuel substantial growth. Key to this strategy is the introduction of green antennas, which operate at an 85% efficiency level, distinctively higher than the traditional 65%.

The demand for these eco-friendly technologies is high, particularly in Europe, where they fetch a 25% premium. Prose is optimistic about scaling production in Pune, anticipating the reduction in costs will appeal to Indian operators, enhancing the partnership potential in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)