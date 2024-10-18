Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software Under Investigation
The U.S. auto safety regulator is investigating 2.4 million Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving software following four crashes, including a fatal one. This scrutiny comes as Tesla focuses on its self-driving technology amidst increased competition. NHTSA is evaluating the system's response to reduced visibility conditions.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. This probe follows four collisions, including a fatal incident involving a Tesla Model Y in Arizona, prompting concerns about safety risks associated with the system.
The scrutiny arrives as Tesla CEO Elon Musk aims to shift focus to self-driving technology amid increased competition and waning demand for its vehicles. Recently, Musk showcased a concept for a 'Cybercab' robotaxi without traditional controls, utilizing cameras and artificial intelligence for navigation.
NHTSA's inquiry will assess FSD's capability to operate safely in conditions of limited visibility, such as sun glare and fog. The agency is scrutinizing whether there have been other similar accidents and if Tesla has modified its FSD system to improve performance under such conditions. The investigation covers various Tesla models produced between 2016 and 2024, including the controversial Cybertruck.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- FSD
- investigation
- Elon Musk
- NHTSA
- self-driving
- robotaxi
- visibility
- safety
- accidents
ALSO READ
Autopilot Ambitions: The Rise and Risks of Tesla's Robotaxi Revolution
Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Autonomous Robotaxis
Elon Musk's Ambitious Tesla Unveiling: Robotaxis and Cybercabs Set to Redefine Urban Landscapes
Tesla's Ambitious Drive Into Autonomous Future: Robotaxi Dreams and Investor Doubts
Tesla's Bold Bet: The Robotaxi Revolution