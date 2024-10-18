Left Menu

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software Under Investigation

The U.S. auto safety regulator is investigating 2.4 million Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving software following four crashes, including a fatal one. This scrutiny comes as Tesla focuses on its self-driving technology amidst increased competition. NHTSA is evaluating the system's response to reduced visibility conditions.

Updated: 18-10-2024 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. This probe follows four collisions, including a fatal incident involving a Tesla Model Y in Arizona, prompting concerns about safety risks associated with the system.

The scrutiny arrives as Tesla CEO Elon Musk aims to shift focus to self-driving technology amid increased competition and waning demand for its vehicles. Recently, Musk showcased a concept for a 'Cybercab' robotaxi without traditional controls, utilizing cameras and artificial intelligence for navigation.

NHTSA's inquiry will assess FSD's capability to operate safely in conditions of limited visibility, such as sun glare and fog. The agency is scrutinizing whether there have been other similar accidents and if Tesla has modified its FSD system to improve performance under such conditions. The investigation covers various Tesla models produced between 2016 and 2024, including the controversial Cybertruck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

