Innovative Breakthroughs: Flying Shopping Carts and 3D Printed Homes

South Korean researchers have introduced a pioneering transport drone designed to function as a 'flying shopping cart'. Equipped with multiple flexible rotors, this drone can maintain its stability during flight and is intended for carrying goods across challenging terrains, including stairs. Developed at the Seoul National University of Science and Technology, the prototype features a cargo platform mounted on top of the drone, which can be controlled by a person using gentle force.

In a separate development, a Chilean university team has achieved a milestone in construction by building Latin America's first 3D printed 'seed home'. Utilizing a robotic printer and an industrial robot, they were able to quickly assemble the structure by layering concrete guided by a computer-controlled digital plan. This innovative method allowed them to construct the home in a record time of just 29 hours, plus two additional days for assembly.

Both projects highlight the growing use of advanced technologies in various fields, emphasizing efficiency and adaptability to unique challenges in transport and construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)