India Strengthens AI Regulatory Framework Amidst Tech Boom

Mohan Veloo, the Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific and Japan at Seattle-headquartered F5, highlighted the critical necessity for a robust regulatory framework to manage advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, integral to economic growth. India, like many countries, grapples with data regulation challenges, observed Veloo.

He noted that intensified regulatory efforts are underway to protect data and localize them within the country. Increasing numbers of data centers and centers of excellence are being developed to support AI and cater to the local market's demand. This coincides with a tighter regulation around AI technologies.

Veloo described the ongoing 'AI factory' boom as a new wave of innovation, with India making substantial investments in data facilities to ensure these technologies are managed domestically. Notably, Veloo praised the Indian government's efforts in nurturing talent and creating a favorable climate for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)