Biden Administration's AI Blueprint: A National Security Priority

The Biden administration has unveiled a strategic plan focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance national security, while addressing associated risks. A White House memo has tasked federal agencies with strengthening chip supply chains, incorporating AI considerations into their security measures.

This initiative also stresses the importance of collecting intelligence on foreign activities targeting the U.S. AI sector, quickly passing that information to developers to safeguard their products. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan highlighted the necessity of maintaining a technological lead over global rivals, emphasizing faster AI deployment as a critical factor.

The directive represents part of President Joe Biden's broader approach to AI amidst congressional struggles to regulate the technology. Next month, an international summit on AI safety will be held in San Francisco, continuing efforts to mitigate AI's potential risks to society, privacy, and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)