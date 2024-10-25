Kosovo Artist Turns Bras Into Bags For Breast Cancer Awareness

In Pristina, Kosovo, artist Ermira Murati is spearheading an initiative to raise awareness for breast cancer by transforming donated bras into bags. This innovative project, held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aims to support women through its campaign titled 'Shliroj Cicat' or 'Free the Boobs.'

Now in its fourth year, Murati's initiative not only highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness but also addresses the cultural conservatism in Kosovo. Despite facing societal backlash for its bold logo, the project continues to gain momentum among local women eager to support the cause.

As part of this year's campaign, women in Pristina lined up to contribute bras to Murati's cause, which aims to raise both funds and awareness. The initiative underscores the impactful role of art in social issues, encouraging conversations in Kosovo's patriarchal society.

