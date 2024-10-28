Left Menu

Apple's AI Leap: iOS 18 Update Powers iPhone 16 with Next-Gen Intelligence

Apple is launching a free software update for iPhone 16 to integrate artificial intelligence, following the trend in tech advancements. The iOS 18 update will also be available for recent iPad and Mac models. Global rollout is expected next year, with testing conducted among select iPhone users.

Apple is set to unveil a transformative software update that will infuse its iPhone 16 series with artificial intelligence capabilities. This move comes as the iconic company seeks to align itself with the technological zeitgeist that emphasizes AI innovation.

The upcoming iOS 18 update is slated for release on Monday, several weeks after the launch of four iPhone 16 models featuring an AI-supportive computer chip. These devices, priced between $800 and $1,200, can now leverage AI functionalities. Furthermore, users of last year's premium iPhone 15 Pro variants will also gain access to the AI technology post-update.

In addition to iPhones, recent iPad and Mac devices will receive the software upgrade. However, consumers outside the United States will have to wait until the following year for the AI features. Apple has been fine-tuning the software with feedback from a select group of iPhone users for the past five weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

