Washington Post's Bold Non-Endorsement Stance Sparks Controversy
Jeff Bezos defended The Washington Post's decision not to endorse a U.S. presidential candidate. Critics, including 20 columnists, argue this move might harm the newspaper's editorial integrity. The non-endorsement decision led to over 200,000 subscription cancellations. Bezos emphasized this action aims to counter perceived media bias.
Owner of The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, has defended the publication's controversial decision not to endorse any U.S. presidential candidate. This move reportedly led to over 200,000 people canceling their digital subscriptions after the paper refrained from endorsing Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, according to National Public Radio (NPR).
This decision has sparked criticism, with Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, explaining in an opinion piece that suspending endorsements was necessary to counteract widespread perceptions of media bias. He stressed that no presidential candidate was approached for consultation and denied any connections to a meeting between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Blue Origin's CEO.
Despite heavy backlash from a group of 20 columnists, Bezos maintains that ceasing endorsements aligns with The Washington Post's principles. William Lewis, the publisher, announced that the paper will not support presidential candidates in upcoming elections, marking a return to the publication's historical editorial practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Poised for Historic Win as First Woman President, Predicts Expert
Lichtman's Forecast: Kamala Harris Poised to Make History as First Woman US President
Kamala Harris Targets Black Male Voters with Bold Policies
A R Rahman's Anthem in Support of Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Eyes Joe Rogan Interview in Final Campaign Push