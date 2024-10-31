Left Menu

Mastercard's Winning Streak: Profits Surge Amid Consumer Confidence

Mastercard has reported impressive third-quarter profits, benefiting from strong consumer spending and diverse services. Despite industry uncertainties, Mastercard's revenue grew 13% to $7.4 billion. Its value-added services account for a significant portion of growth, totaling 37% of the company's revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:04 IST
Mastercard's Winning Streak: Profits Surge Amid Consumer Confidence

Payments giant Mastercard has announced a robust quarterly profit, fueled by a rise in consumer spending amidst a stable economy. The company's third-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, reinforcing Mastercard's strong market position.

Amid a busy earnings season for financial entities, Mastercard's diverse offerings, including cards and value-added services like fraud protection, have shown resilience amid economic fluctuations. Revenues from Mastercard's network surged 11%, while value-added services saw a notable 19% increase, making up 37% of total earnings.

Despite some industry warnings of spending slowdowns, Mastercard's shares increased by 1.4% following the earnings report. The company's net profit reached $3.3 billion, supported by cross-border and switched volumes, illustrating the company's ongoing strength in the global payments ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024