Left Menu

Breaking Ground: COP16 Agreement on Biodiversity Pay Models

During the U.N. COP16 talks in Colombia, nations reached a consensus on how businesses, particularly in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors, should compensate for utilizing genetic information from biodiversity. This led to the establishment of a new fund aimed at financing conservation efforts through the use and distribution of these proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cali | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:09 IST
Breaking Ground: COP16 Agreement on Biodiversity Pay Models
  • Country:
  • Colombia

At the U.N. COP16 nature talks in Colombia on Saturday, a significant agreement was reached. Countries decided on the mechanisms by which companies, especially in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors, will compensate for the use of genetic information sourced from biodiversity.

This agreement focuses on what is officially termed digital sequence information. The new arrangement is expected to lead to the creation of a dedicated fund, which will ensure that proceeds from this data usage are effectively collected and allocated.

The ultimate goal of these funds is to bolster nature conservation efforts, creating a sustainable model for research and development practices that rely on biodiversity. This landmark decision marks a critical step forward in aligning economic interests with ecological responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024