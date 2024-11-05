Left Menu

Meta Faces $15 Million Fine in South Korea for Privacy Violations

South Korea's privacy watchdog fined Meta $15 million for collecting and sharing sensitive Facebook user data without consent. Following a four-year investigation, this marks another penalty from South Korean authorities as they scrutinize Meta’s handling of personal information. Regulators demand clearer consent processes for data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:51 IST
Meta Faces $15 Million Fine in South Korea for Privacy Violations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Meta, the social media giant, has been fined 21.6 billion won ($15 million) by South Korea's privacy watchdog for illegally harvesting sensitive personal data from Facebook users and sharing it with advertisers. This decision is part of ongoing scrutiny by South Korean authorities over the company's data practices.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) found that from July 2018 to March 2022, Meta unlawfully collected user data concerning religion, political views, and sexual orientation from around 980,000 Facebook users and shared it with roughly 4,000 advertisers. South Korea’s strict privacy laws protect such data and require explicit user consent for its use.

The PIPC criticized Meta for not implementing adequate security measures, allowing hackers to exploit inactive pages, resulting in data breaches. This comes on the heels of other penalties for Meta, such as a combined $72 million fine with Google in 2022 for tracking users without consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024