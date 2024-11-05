GM Battery Recall Sparks Safety Concerns

General Motors has announced a recall of 107 vehicles in the United States following concerns from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about the risk of high voltage batteries catching fire.

The recall affects a limited number of vehicles, as the company prioritizes safety and works closely with regulatory authorities to address the problem.

Owners of the impacted vehicles are advised to stay informed and await further instructions from the automaker regarding the necessary safety updates and rectifications.

