GM Battery Recall Sparks Safety Concerns

General Motors has issued a recall for 107 vehicles in the U.S. due to a risk of the high voltage battery potentially catching fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The company is taking necessary steps to address and rectify the issue.

Updated: 05-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors has announced a recall of 107 vehicles in the United States following concerns from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about the risk of high voltage batteries catching fire.

The recall affects a limited number of vehicles, as the company prioritizes safety and works closely with regulatory authorities to address the problem.

Owners of the impacted vehicles are advised to stay informed and await further instructions from the automaker regarding the necessary safety updates and rectifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

