Majid Al Futtaim Rebrands Amid Boycott Pressure: Hypermax Emerges

Majid Al Futtaim, Carrefour's Middle East franchisee, announced the suspension of Carrefour Jordan, replacing it with a new brand, Hypermax. The move follows a widely supported boycott campaign targeting companies with perceived ties to Israel. The new brand emphasizes local products for Jordanian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 03:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 03:21 IST
Majid Al Futtaim, the Middle East franchisee for Carrefour, has ceased operations of Carrefour Jordan, launching a new brand, Hypermax. This unexpected shift was unveiled on Tuesday, though no specific reason was detailed.

Carrefour Jordan had hinted at this closure in a Monday Facebook post, attributing it to the year-long boycott due to perceived ties with Israel's military actions in Gaza. The decision has been celebrated by Jordanian activists who had pushed for the boycott.

Majid Al Futtaim, while declining further comment on Carrefour's behalf, acknowledged the need to adapt amid dynamic market conditions. Meanwhile, the BDS movement claimed the closure as a victory, applying pressure towards a regional escalation. Hypermax will focus on the preference for local Jordanian products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

