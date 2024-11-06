Frontiers of Space: From Wooden Satellites to Primordial Black Holes

The science community is witnessing groundbreaking developments, including Japan's innovative step in space exploration. Researchers from Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry have crafted the world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, which was launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station. This mission aims to pioneer the use of timber for lunar and Mars explorations.

Meanwhile, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is uncovering startling discoveries in the universe. It has observed primordial black holes that are growing faster than expected, revealing mysteries about their early formation. Such findings are prompting astronomers to rethink their understanding of how these massive entities developed in the universe's infancy.

Another noteworthy venture involves U.S.-based Axiom Space, which is exploring the potential of partnering with Indian launch vehicles for its future space missions. Axiom, which is building a private space station set to replace the International Space Station post-2030, is part of a long-term vision in international space collaboration. Concurrently, Russia launched a Soyuz rocket with multiple satellites, enhancing capabilities in space weather monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)