Atmanirbharta in Defence: Unveiling Opportunities in Rajasthan

A seminar focused on 'atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defense manufacturing is scheduled to take place in Rajasthan on November 11, organized in tandem with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), according to a defense spokesperson.

Named 'Atmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing: Opportunities in Rajasthan,' the seminar is expected to attract influential attendees, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and prominent figures from the defense sector, like Ankit Mehta of the FICCI Drone Committee.

Backing this initiative, the Gyan Shakti Think Tank (GSTT) aims to capitalize on the experience of veterans for strategic development. The forum seeks to unite stakeholders such as academia, industries, and scholars to discuss defense needs and Rajasthan's role in bolstering national security through manufacturing innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)