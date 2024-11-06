Left Menu

Atmanirbharta in Defence: Unveiling Opportunities in Rajasthan

A seminar on self-reliance in defense manufacturing is set for November 11 in Rajasthan. Organized by Gyan Shakti Think Tank, it will include discussions on defense opportunities involving key stakeholders such as FICCI, government officials, and industry leaders to enhance defense manufacturing capabilities in Rajasthan.

Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:38 IST
  • India

A seminar focused on 'atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defense manufacturing is scheduled to take place in Rajasthan on November 11, organized in tandem with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), according to a defense spokesperson.

Named 'Atmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing: Opportunities in Rajasthan,' the seminar is expected to attract influential attendees, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and prominent figures from the defense sector, like Ankit Mehta of the FICCI Drone Committee.

Backing this initiative, the Gyan Shakti Think Tank (GSTT) aims to capitalize on the experience of veterans for strategic development. The forum seeks to unite stakeholders such as academia, industries, and scholars to discuss defense needs and Rajasthan's role in bolstering national security through manufacturing innovations.

