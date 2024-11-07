Australia's Groundbreaking Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

The Australian government is preparing to introduce a legislative ban on social media access for children under 16, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced. This initiative is part of a comprehensive package expected to become law by the end of next year, featuring some of the world's strictest measures.

Albanese has highlighted the adverse effects of social media on children's physical and mental health, particularly for girls facing body image issues and boys exposed to misogynistic content. While various nations have attempted to limit children's social media usage through legislation, Australia's proposal stands out due to its stringent nature.

The proposed law will include an unprecedented age verification system using biometrics or government identification. There will be no exceptions for parental consent or existing accounts. This legislation, supported by the opposition, will rely on social media platforms to prove compliance, rather than on parents or children.

(With inputs from agencies.)