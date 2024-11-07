HCLTech Revolutionizes Digital Experience for New Zealand's Tasman District

HCL Technologies announced its selection by New Zealand's Tasman District Council to enhance digital user experiences for district employees and residents.

The IT giant, based in Noida, India, will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to upgrade the council's digital system, fostering effective interactions among the council's 58,000 residents and staff members.

With GenAI and automation, the new system will expedite processes like service requests and application lodgments, although the contract size remains undisclosed.

