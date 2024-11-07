HCLTech Revolutionizes Digital Experience for New Zealand's Tasman District
HCL Technologies has partnered with New Zealand's Tasman District Council to offer advanced digital experiences using Microsoft Dynamics 365. The collaboration aims to streamline services and enhance communication between the council and its 58,000 residents through automation and GenAI technologies.
HCL Technologies announced its selection by New Zealand's Tasman District Council to enhance digital user experiences for district employees and residents.
The IT giant, based in Noida, India, will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to upgrade the council's digital system, fostering effective interactions among the council's 58,000 residents and staff members.
With GenAI and automation, the new system will expedite processes like service requests and application lodgments, although the contract size remains undisclosed.
