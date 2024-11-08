Left Menu

Revolutionising Business: PwC India and Automation Anywhere Join Forces

Automation Anywhere Inc. partners with PwC India to integrate AI-powered solutions and generative AI to optimize business operations in various sectors. This strategic alliance aims to enhance productivity, improve process efficiency, and reduce costs while delivering transformative business solutions, particularly in financial services, retail, manufacturing, telecom, and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:09 IST
Revolutionising Business: PwC India and Automation Anywhere Join Forces
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Automation Anywhere Inc., a frontrunner in AI-driven process automation, has announced a strategic partnership with PwC India. This alliance aims to bring the power of Generative AI into business operations, streamlining processes, and amplifying efficiencies across multiple sectors.

The collaboration will leverage Automation Anywhere's cutting-edge AI expertise alongside PwC India's deep industry insights to transform how organizations operate, with an emphasis on financial services, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, telecom, media, telecommunications, and healthcare.

By deploying innovative automation solutions, the partnership is poised to provide remarkable value to clients, enabling them to optimize costs, yield higher productivity, and deliver an enhanced customer experience. As companies continuously seek new ways to maintain a competitive edge, this partnership showcases a commitment to fostering innovation and strategic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024