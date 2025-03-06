Ghana Launches National Productivity Statistics Report to Drive Economic Growth

In a landmark move to enhance economic planning and policy-making, Ghana has officially launched its first-ever National Productivity Statistics Report. Released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on February 24, 2025, this comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the country's productivity trends over the past two decades, offering valuable insights into employment, wages, and economic growth. The initiative is supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and aligns with global statistical standards.

A Collaborative Effort for National Development

The launch event, held in Accra, brought together 81 senior representatives from 21 key institutions, including the National Planning Commission, the Ministries of Finance, Industry, Trade, Labour, and Agriculture. International partners, including the embassies of Norway and Switzerland, also played a significant role in supporting the event.

Professor Samuel Kwabena Annim, Government Statistician and Head of the Ghana Statistical Service, emphasized the report's significance, stating, "This report will serve as a foundation for informed policymaking and as a critical resource for the upcoming National Economic Dialogue scheduled for the first quarter of 2025."

Key Findings and Implications

The report highlights Ghana's progress in improving productivity over the years but reveals a concerning disparity—wage growth has not kept pace with productivity increases.

Kingsley Laar, representing the Ghana Employers Association, remarked, "The report is going to help us significantly in wage negotiations and economic planning." Similarly, Richard Acheampong from the Trade Union Congress, Ghana, stressed the importance of enhanced social dialogue, saying, "Average earnings in Ghana increased at a slower pace than productivity growth. As a union, we must intensify negotiations to ensure a fair share of earnings."

Shaping Future Economic Policy

The National Productivity Statistics Report is expected to be a cornerstone of Ghana’s economic discussions and decision-making processes. Policymakers and social partners will use the data to develop targeted strategies aimed at fostering sustainable economic development, job creation, and fair wage distribution.

The report's insights will also play a crucial role in shaping discussions at the National Economic Dialogue, scheduled for March 3–4, 2025. This dialogue will bring together government officials, businesses, and labor unions to strategize on economic growth and workforce development.

Media Coverage and Public Engagement

The launch of the report received widespread coverage from national media outlets, including JoyNews, GhanaWeb, Citi Newsroom, and My Joy Online. Key media highlights included:

JoyNews TV coverage detailing the report’s findings and its impact on labor and productivity.

detailing the report’s findings and its impact on labor and productivity. GhanaWeb’s business report analyzing the economic implications of the productivity trends.

analyzing the economic implications of the productivity trends. Citi Newsroom’s labor productivity report focusing on wage growth and policy recommendations.

focusing on wage growth and policy recommendations. Ghana Statistical Service’s Facebook Live session engaging the public on key statistics.

engaging the public on key statistics. Norvan Report providing expert analysis on productivity statistics and economic forecasting.

The Road Ahead: Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Economy

As Ghana continues its journey towards sustainable economic growth, the National Productivity Statistics Report provides a clear roadmap for policymakers, businesses, and labor unions. With strong backing from international organizations and national stakeholders, Ghana is well-positioned to implement policies that ensure equitable economic benefits and enhance workforce well-being.

The next steps involve deeper engagement with the report’s findings to guide national policies and economic strategies. With continued support from the ILO, GSS, and international development partners, Ghana is on track to foster an economy that balances productivity growth with fair labor practices, ultimately benefiting all sectors of society.