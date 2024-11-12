Starlink Gears Up Compliance for India License: Minister's Statement
Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, is working on fulfilling regulatory requirements to secure a license for offering satellite internet services in India. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the need for compliance. The current license holders include OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications.
Elon Musk's Starlink is on track to comply with Indian norms necessary for deploying its satellite internet services, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The minister affirmed that Starlink is actively working through all legal and security requirements needed to obtain the service license.
Presently, OneWeb, supported by the Bharti Group, and the joint venture Jio Satellite Communications hold the licenses for satellite services in India.
