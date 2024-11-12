Starlink Gears Up Compliance for India License: Minister's Statement

Elon Musk's Starlink is on track to comply with Indian norms necessary for deploying its satellite internet services, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The minister affirmed that Starlink is actively working through all legal and security requirements needed to obtain the service license.

Presently, OneWeb, supported by the Bharti Group, and the joint venture Jio Satellite Communications hold the licenses for satellite services in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)