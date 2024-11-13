LTIMindtree Expands Footprint with New Houston Innovation Hub
Mumbai-based LTIMindtree has opened a new facility in Houston, aiming to boost collaboration with local clients. This hub will focus on AI, digital transformation, and ESG solutions, targeting energy and oil & gas companies. It will also host innovation workshops and training sessions for technological advancement.
- Country:
- India
Indian IT solutions provider LTIMindtree has inaugurated a new facility in Houston, marking a strategic expansion aimed at enhancing collaboration with its local clientele.
According to a company statement, the facility will concentrate on developing solutions related to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.
Serving as a key innovation hub, the 6,500-square-ft facility is geared towards fostering stronger ties with the energy and oil & gas sectors. Furthermore, it will host innovation workshops and serve as a training center to enhance skills in next-gen technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
