LTIMindtree Expands Footprint with New Houston Innovation Hub

Indian IT solutions provider LTIMindtree has inaugurated a new facility in Houston, marking a strategic expansion aimed at enhancing collaboration with its local clientele.

According to a company statement, the facility will concentrate on developing solutions related to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Serving as a key innovation hub, the 6,500-square-ft facility is geared towards fostering stronger ties with the energy and oil & gas sectors. Furthermore, it will host innovation workshops and serve as a training center to enhance skills in next-gen technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)