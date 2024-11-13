Left Menu

LTIMindtree Expands Footprint with New Houston Innovation Hub

Mumbai-based LTIMindtree has opened a new facility in Houston, aiming to boost collaboration with local clients. This hub will focus on AI, digital transformation, and ESG solutions, targeting energy and oil & gas companies. It will also host innovation workshops and training sessions for technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:09 IST
LTIMindtree Expands Footprint with New Houston Innovation Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian IT solutions provider LTIMindtree has inaugurated a new facility in Houston, marking a strategic expansion aimed at enhancing collaboration with its local clientele.

According to a company statement, the facility will concentrate on developing solutions related to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Serving as a key innovation hub, the 6,500-square-ft facility is geared towards fostering stronger ties with the energy and oil & gas sectors. Furthermore, it will host innovation workshops and serve as a training center to enhance skills in next-gen technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024