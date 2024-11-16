Chinese Cyber-Espionage Hits T-Mobile Amid International Telecom Breaches
T-Mobile's network was reportedly among those compromised by a Chinese cyber-espionage operation targeting U.S. and international telecommunications companies. Hackers associated with Chinese intelligence breached T-Mobile during a campaign to monitor communications of intelligence targets. No significant impacts on T-Mobile data or customer information have been reported.
T-Mobile's network has reportedly been compromised as part of a damaging Chinese cyber-espionage operation, which targeted both U.S. and international telecommunications companies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.
The breach, linked to a Chinese intelligence agency, was part of a monthslong campaign to monitor cellphone communications of high-value intelligence targets, according to the Journal. "T-Mobile is closely monitoring this industry-wide attack," said a company spokesperson.
There is currently no significant impact on T-Mobile's systems or customer data, but the situation is being watched carefully. Chinese hackers have also breached U.S. broadband providers like Verizon and AT&T, accessing federal wiretapping systems, but Beijing denies involvement.
