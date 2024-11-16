Netflix Knocked Out During Tyson vs. Paul Showdown
Netflix experienced a significant outage affecting thousands of users in the U.S. during a high-profile live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Downdetector.com reported over 12,000 incidents initially, though the problem appeared to diminish later in the night. Netflix has not yet commented on the situation.
Thousands of Netflix users across the United States faced disruptions late Friday evening, as reported by the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The streaming giant's issues coincided with its broadcast of a much-anticipated live boxing match featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.
The outage initially affected more than 12,000 users, sparking widespread frustration. By 9:21 p.m. ET, the number of reported incidents had decreased to approximately 5,114, suggesting a recovery was underway. Downdetector collects status updates from various sources to track service disruptions.
Netflix, when approached by Reuters for comment, did not offer an immediate response, leaving users without answers amid the unexpected interruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Neeraj Goyat Triumphs Over Brazilian Whindersson Nunes at Jake Paul Event
Jake Paul Prevails Over Boxing Icon Mike Tyson In Disappointing Bout
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: The Return of a Boxing Legend
Influencer vs. Legend: Jake Paul Tops Mike Tyson in Texas Showdown
Jake Paul Faces Off Against Boxing Icon Mike Tyson in Hyped Heavyweight Bout