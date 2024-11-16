Netflix Knocked Out During Tyson vs. Paul Showdown

Thousands of Netflix users across the United States faced disruptions late Friday evening, as reported by the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The streaming giant's issues coincided with its broadcast of a much-anticipated live boxing match featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The outage initially affected more than 12,000 users, sparking widespread frustration. By 9:21 p.m. ET, the number of reported incidents had decreased to approximately 5,114, suggesting a recovery was underway. Downdetector collects status updates from various sources to track service disruptions.

Netflix, when approached by Reuters for comment, did not offer an immediate response, leaving users without answers amid the unexpected interruption.

