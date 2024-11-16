Left Menu

Netflix Knocked Out During Tyson vs. Paul Showdown

Netflix experienced a significant outage affecting thousands of users in the U.S. during a high-profile live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Downdetector.com reported over 12,000 incidents initially, though the problem appeared to diminish later in the night. Netflix has not yet commented on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 08:28 IST
Netflix Knocked Out During Tyson vs. Paul Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Netflix users across the United States faced disruptions late Friday evening, as reported by the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The streaming giant's issues coincided with its broadcast of a much-anticipated live boxing match featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The outage initially affected more than 12,000 users, sparking widespread frustration. By 9:21 p.m. ET, the number of reported incidents had decreased to approximately 5,114, suggesting a recovery was underway. Downdetector collects status updates from various sources to track service disruptions.

Netflix, when approached by Reuters for comment, did not offer an immediate response, leaving users without answers amid the unexpected interruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024