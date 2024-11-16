Left Menu

Netflix Surges Back After Boxing Match Outage

Netflix experienced a significant outage in the U.S. for around six hours during a highly anticipated boxing match. Downdetector recorded over 90,000 user complaints at its peak. This incident echoes previous issues during popular live events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a setback for streaming giant Netflix, the platform went down for roughly six hours on Saturday throughout the United States, coinciding with a highly awaited boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

According to outage tracking service Downdetector.com, reports of users unable to access the service exceeded 90,000 at the height of the issue, which began on Friday. As of early Saturday, fewer than 100 reports persisted.

Outages during peak events have troubled Netflix before, often due to increased user traffic. The company has not commented on the latest incident, reminiscent of a similar outage last April during a popular reality show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

