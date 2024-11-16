Netflix Surges Back After Boxing Match Outage

In a setback for streaming giant Netflix, the platform went down for roughly six hours on Saturday throughout the United States, coinciding with a highly awaited boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

According to outage tracking service Downdetector.com, reports of users unable to access the service exceeded 90,000 at the height of the issue, which began on Friday. As of early Saturday, fewer than 100 reports persisted.

Outages during peak events have troubled Netflix before, often due to increased user traffic. The company has not commented on the latest incident, reminiscent of a similar outage last April during a popular reality show.

