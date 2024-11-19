Tragic Collision Outside Changde School Raises Safety Concerns

A vehicle collision outside Yongan Primary School in Changde, Hunan province, resulted in several student injuries, according to reports from Global Times and CCTV news on Tuesday morning.

The incident is compounded by a recent car attack in southern China, where 35 people were killed and 43 severely injured. Verified social media videos show frightened children fleeing, with the white vehicle involved stalled on the road.

Additional footage captures an altercation with the driver, ending with police intervention. Authorities continue to assess the extent of casualties as the community grapples with increasing public safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)