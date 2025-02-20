Students Ignite 'Dark Indonesia' in Nationwide Protest Against Budget Cuts

Thousands of students took to the streets across Indonesia on Thursday in a wave of demonstrations dubbed 'Dark Indonesia,' protesting against President Prabowo Subianto's budget cuts and policies that threaten social support systems.

In Yogyakarta, about a thousand students, dressed in black and carrying placards, marched through a busy street, demanding changes just four months after Prabowo assumed office following a decisive election victory. The protests swept other major cities, including the capital, Jakarta, and Medan on Sumatra island.

Social media has amplified the 'Dark Indonesia' protest, and trends like 'Just Escape First' point to widespread discontent with the current administration. Student leader Herianto, who protests in Jakarta, voiced concerns over the impact of budget cuts on the education sector, warning that while Prabowo's administration seeks to redirect funds for policy initiatives like school lunch programs, it might inadvertently harm education and government services. While Prabowo maintains high approval ratings, students remain skeptical about the real implications of his funding strategies on public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)