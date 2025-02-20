Left Menu

Students Ignite 'Dark Indonesia' in Nationwide Protest Against Budget Cuts

Thousands of students protested across Indonesia against President Prabowo Subianto's budget cuts, fearing undermined social support systems and education. Wearing black, protesters in major cities demanded change. The 'Dark Indonesia' movement reflects growing online discontent, while conflicting reports arise regarding the impact of Prabowo's policies on education funding and governmental services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:28 IST
Students Ignite 'Dark Indonesia' in Nationwide Protest Against Budget Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of students took to the streets across Indonesia on Thursday in a wave of demonstrations dubbed 'Dark Indonesia,' protesting against President Prabowo Subianto's budget cuts and policies that threaten social support systems.

In Yogyakarta, about a thousand students, dressed in black and carrying placards, marched through a busy street, demanding changes just four months after Prabowo assumed office following a decisive election victory. The protests swept other major cities, including the capital, Jakarta, and Medan on Sumatra island.

Social media has amplified the 'Dark Indonesia' protest, and trends like 'Just Escape First' point to widespread discontent with the current administration. Student leader Herianto, who protests in Jakarta, voiced concerns over the impact of budget cuts on the education sector, warning that while Prabowo's administration seeks to redirect funds for policy initiatives like school lunch programs, it might inadvertently harm education and government services. While Prabowo maintains high approval ratings, students remain skeptical about the real implications of his funding strategies on public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025