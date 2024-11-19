Left Menu

Field Invasion Interrupts China-Japan Soccer Tensions

A spectator interrupted a soccer World Cup qualifier match between China and Japan in Xiamen, China. This incident comes amid heightened tensions between the countries after recent attacks in China, two of which involved Japanese citizens earlier this year, exacerbating diplomatic strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:47 IST
  China
  • China

A World Cup qualifier between China and Japan in Xiamen witnessed an unexpected disruption as a spectator ran onto the field, causing a brief interruption during the match on Tuesday.

The situation highlights the escalating tensions between the two nations, which have been on the rise following several incidents in China.

This year, two such attacks specifically targeted Japanese nationals, intensifying already fraught diplomatic relations.

