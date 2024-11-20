Left Menu

Scientific Advances: From Pterosaurs to Starship Launches

Recent scientific discoveries and events include debates on climate change's impact on tropical storms, a new pterosaur fossil unveiling evolutionary history, and findings by dark energy researchers confirming Einstein's gravity theory. Additionally, SpaceX, under Elon Musk's leadership, conducted its sixth Starship test flight with U.S. President-elect Trump in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent unusual tropical storm patterns are prompting experts to delve into climate change's potential effects. While discussions on climate finance progressed at COP29 in Azerbaijan, the Philippines and the U.S. faced severe weather events, highlighting ongoing global challenges.

In Bavaria, palaeontologists unearthed 'Skiphosoura bavarica,' a fossil that marks new insights into pterosaur evolution. This discovery provides a significant piece in the puzzle of the evolutionary history of these ancient flying reptiles.

Dark energy researchers have affirmed Albert Einstein's century-old theory of general relativity through extensive cosmic studies. Using advanced technology, they observed the universe's expansion, confirming Einstein's predictions on gravity's behavior over 11 billion years.

