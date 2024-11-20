Recent unusual tropical storm patterns are prompting experts to delve into climate change's potential effects. While discussions on climate finance progressed at COP29 in Azerbaijan, the Philippines and the U.S. faced severe weather events, highlighting ongoing global challenges.

In Bavaria, palaeontologists unearthed 'Skiphosoura bavarica,' a fossil that marks new insights into pterosaur evolution. This discovery provides a significant piece in the puzzle of the evolutionary history of these ancient flying reptiles.

Dark energy researchers have affirmed Albert Einstein's century-old theory of general relativity through extensive cosmic studies. Using advanced technology, they observed the universe's expansion, confirming Einstein's predictions on gravity's behavior over 11 billion years.

