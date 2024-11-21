Left Menu

Funding Climate Action: Deliberations at COP29 Summit

The COP29 summit in Baku is focused on setting the financial contributions of richer countries to aid poorer nations in tackling climate change. Despite nearing the summit's end, key funding decisions remain unresolved, with donor countries seeking clarity before committing specific amounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:26 IST
Funding Climate Action: Deliberations at COP29 Summit
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

The United Nations climate body is working to establish financial commitments from wealthier nations to support poorer countries in addressing climate change at the ongoing COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. Delegates are striving to finalize this crucial agenda as the summit approaches its scheduled conclusion.

A recently released draft document outlines various options for determining the annual financial contributions, although it stops short of specifying a precise figure. The negotiators are still deliberating on several unresolved issues, including the criteria for counting contributions, determining the contributors, and setting exact amounts.

Major donor countries, particularly those within the European Union, have expressed a need for greater clarity regarding the structure and contributor base before making any specific financial commitments. This demand for transparency has contributed to the slow progress in negotiations as the summit's end draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024