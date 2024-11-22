Left Menu

Elon Musk Battles Australia's Tough Social Media Law for Kids

Elon Musk has criticized a proposed Australian law banning social media for children under 16, deeming it a means of controlling internet access. The law, introduced by Australia's government, includes age verification and fines, making it one of the strictest globally, with no parental consent exception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Billionaire Elon Musk has voiced strong opposition to Australia's proposed legislation banning social media access for children under the age of 16. Criticizing the plan as a veiled attempt to regulate the internet for all Australians, Musk's comments come in response to a parliamentary bill introduced by the nation's centre-left government.

The proposed law seeks to impose age verification systems and hefty fines, up to A$49.5 million, on social media companies for systemic breaches. Countries worldwide are intensifying regulations on children's social media usage, but Australia's potential legislation stands to be the most rigorous without allowances for parental consent or existing accounts.

While France has taken similar action, allowing parental consent, and the U.S. requires consent for data access of children under than 13, Musk's disagreements with the Australian government persist. Previously, he clashed with the government over misinformation policy, branding them "fascists." The tensions escalated when Musk challenged a cyber regulator's directive in Australian court, leading to increased friction with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Latest News

