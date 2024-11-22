Australia's Bowling Prowess Dominates India in Perth Test
On the first day of the Perth Test, Australia showcased their bowling strength as they dismissed India for 150. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy was India's top scorer with 41 runs. Australia's experienced bowler Josh Hazlewood impressed with figures of 4-29.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:47 IST
- Country:
- Australia
India struggled on the opening day of the first Test match against Australia in Perth, being bowled out for a modest total of 150.
Australia's seasoned fast bowlers led a dominant performance, with Josh Hazlewood shining as he claimed four wickets for 29 runs.
Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy provided a glimmer of hope for India, as he top-scored with 41 runs against the formidable Australian attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
