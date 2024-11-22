Left Menu

Australia's Bowling Prowess Dominates India in Perth Test

On the first day of the Perth Test, Australia showcased their bowling strength as they dismissed India for 150. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy was India's top scorer with 41 runs. Australia's experienced bowler Josh Hazlewood impressed with figures of 4-29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:47 IST
Australia's Bowling Prowess Dominates India in Perth Test
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

India struggled on the opening day of the first Test match against Australia in Perth, being bowled out for a modest total of 150.

Australia's seasoned fast bowlers led a dominant performance, with Josh Hazlewood shining as he claimed four wickets for 29 runs.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy provided a glimmer of hope for India, as he top-scored with 41 runs against the formidable Australian attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024