Australia's Bowling Prowess Dominates India in Perth Test

India struggled on the opening day of the first Test match against Australia in Perth, being bowled out for a modest total of 150.

Australia's seasoned fast bowlers led a dominant performance, with Josh Hazlewood shining as he claimed four wickets for 29 runs.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy provided a glimmer of hope for India, as he top-scored with 41 runs against the formidable Australian attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)