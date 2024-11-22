Left Menu

Wall Street Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Optimism

U.S. stock index futures slipped as investors awaited a business activity survey and monitored geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500 and Dow hit one-week highs, aided by strong economic data. Futures showed a mixed performance. Market focus centered on the Federal Reserve's policy and geopolitical events involving Ukraine and Russia.

22-11-2024
On Friday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a slight decline as investors remained wary ahead of an upcoming business activity survey and intensifying geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Despite this, Wall Street's main indices were on track for weekly gains.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed at one-week highs on Thursday, buoyed by an earnings forecast from AI leader Nvidia and robust economic data. However, Nvidia saw a minor dip of 0.8% in premarket trading Friday. Attention now turns to the S&P business activity survey, with expectations of continued strength in services amidst contraction in manufacturing.

While Dow E-minis fell 82 points, S&P 500 E-minis dropped 16 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis decreased by 81.25 points, Wall Street's main indices are poised for a positive week. Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's December policy decision, a potential cut, and geopolitical developments, weighing their economic implications.

