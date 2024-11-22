Left Menu

Regulators Urged to Scrutinize Tech Giants' Mobile Ecosystems

The UK competition watchdog advises that Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems should be further investigated under new digital markets powers. A report by the CMA suggests monitoring these tech giants, while recommending no further action on cloud gaming as primary issues have been resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's competition authority has recommended that Apple's and Google's activities within the mobile ecosystem be scrutinized under new digital markets powers. This comes from insights gathered by an inquiry group associated with the watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released a detailed report on Friday, emphasizing the need for a rigorous examination of the tech giants' influence and operations in the digital market.

While the report suggested further action on the mobile ecosystems, it proposed no additional measures regarding cloud gaming, as initial concerns have been sufficiently addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

