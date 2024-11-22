Regulators Urged to Scrutinize Tech Giants' Mobile Ecosystems

The UK's competition authority has recommended that Apple's and Google's activities within the mobile ecosystem be scrutinized under new digital markets powers. This comes from insights gathered by an inquiry group associated with the watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released a detailed report on Friday, emphasizing the need for a rigorous examination of the tech giants' influence and operations in the digital market.

While the report suggested further action on the mobile ecosystems, it proposed no additional measures regarding cloud gaming, as initial concerns have been sufficiently addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)