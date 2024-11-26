Andhra Pradesh Embraces Deep Tech Revolution with Iconic Building Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ambitious initiative to construct an iconic building in Amaravati dedicated to deep technology, underlining the importance of sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the future.

During a review of the new IT policy, Naidu emphasized the need for the state to capitalize on opportunities arising from emerging technologies. He outlined plans to create five lakh workstations by 2029, increasing to 10 lakh by 2034, and discussed incentives for IT companies.

Naidu also proposed Rs 25 lakh seed funding for women from marginalized groups and the establishment of innovation hubs in collaboration with IITs. The state is considering providing subsidies based on IT company sizes and encouraging co-working spaces.

