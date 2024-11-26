India's PC Market Surge: Record Quarterly Shipments Despite Challenges
The Indian PC market reached record shipments of 4.49 million units in Q3 2024, driven by strong online festival sales despite a marginal year-over-year increase of 0.1%. HP led with a 29% market share despite a slight decline in shipments. Demand was boosted by promotions and consumer preferences.
The Indian PC market experienced a marginal increase in shipments, reaching a record 4.49 million units during the July-September period, according to a report by market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). This marks the highest quarterly shipments recorded, fueled by online festival sales.
HP maintained its lead in the market with a 29% share despite a 1.5% year-over-year decline in shipments, selling 1.3 million units. The report highlighted a 7.6% yearly growth in premium notebook sales, driven by discounts and promotions during festive sales.
While the overall consumer segment faced a slight decline, the commercial and enterprise segments grew by 4.4% and 9.6% year-over-year, respectively. Experts predict continued growth in the PC market with increasing demand for gaming, content creation, and AI-enhanced devices.
