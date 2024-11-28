Left Menu

FTC Launches Sweeping Antitrust Probe into Microsoft's Business Practices

The FTC has begun a comprehensive antitrust investigation into Microsoft's software licensing and cloud computing sectors. This includes potential market power abuse and anti-competitive practices concerning Azure cloud services, cybersecurity, and AI products. The investigation's outcome remains uncertain due to impending administrative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 07:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 07:19 IST
FTC Launches Sweeping Antitrust Probe into Microsoft's Business Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated a comprehensive antitrust probe into Microsoft, focusing on its software licensing and cloud computing operations, sources revealed on Wednesday. This investigation, endorsed by FTC Chair Lina Khan, occurs as she is set to depart in January, creating uncertainty surrounding its outcome due to potential administrative shifts.

Allegations suggest that Microsoft may be leveraging its market dominance in productivity software by enforcing stringent licensing terms to deter customers from migrating data off its Azure cloud platform, as confirmed by sources this month. Additionally, the FTC is scrutinizing Microsoft's cybersecurity and artificial intelligence product practices, according to a source.

Meanwhile, Microsoft remained silent on the issue on Wednesday. However, competitors have criticized the company's alleged efforts to confine customers to its Azure cloud services. The investigation marks a critical challenge for Microsoft, which, until now, has largely avoided the intense scrutiny directed toward other Big Tech companies by U.S. antitrust regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024