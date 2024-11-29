Left Menu

Massive Network Outage Paralyzes Denmark, Sparks Safety Concerns

A major network outage in Denmark disrupted services, affecting emergency contact, hospital services, and transit systems. Security services patrolled streets to assist those in need. TDC Net attributed the outages to a recent update, ruling out cyber attacks. Trains and buses also faced delays, exacerbating the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

On Thursday, one of Denmark's largest cellphone networks experienced widespread outages that severely disrupted emergency services and caused non-critical hospital care to be reduced. Security services patrolled the streets to aid those in need as the disruption persisted.

TDC Net, the network provider, attributed the outages to a recent software update, ruling out any cyber attack suspicions. The chaos extended to public transit, with trains and buses experiencing delays due to signaling issues, leading to confusion at stations.

By Thursday evening, TDC Net had deployed a fix to restore call services, albeit with diminished sound quality. The company advised customers to remove their SIM card before dialing the emergency number 112.

(With inputs from agencies.)

