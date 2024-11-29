Massive Network Outage Paralyzes Denmark, Sparks Safety Concerns

On Thursday, one of Denmark's largest cellphone networks experienced widespread outages that severely disrupted emergency services and caused non-critical hospital care to be reduced. Security services patrolled the streets to aid those in need as the disruption persisted.

TDC Net, the network provider, attributed the outages to a recent software update, ruling out any cyber attack suspicions. The chaos extended to public transit, with trains and buses experiencing delays due to signaling issues, leading to confusion at stations.

By Thursday evening, TDC Net had deployed a fix to restore call services, albeit with diminished sound quality. The company advised customers to remove their SIM card before dialing the emergency number 112.

(With inputs from agencies.)