Transforming a Costly Blunder: The USS Zumwalt's Hypersonic Leap

The USS Zumwalt is undergoing a strategic retrofit to install hypersonic weapons, transforming a costly naval error into a new advanced warfare platform. The ship is adapting to house hypersonic missiles, maintaining U.S. naval competitiveness amidst rising pressure from global powers developing similar technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:59 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Navy is turning a costly blunder into a crucial advantage by retrofitting its stealthy destroyer, the USS Zumwalt, to carry hypersonic weapons. With missile tubes replacing the ship's inactive gun system, it becomes a formidable asset for long-range precision strikes.

This transformation is crucial as global adversaries like Russia and China accelerate their hypersonic programs, creating pressure on the U.S. military to catch up. Analysts see potential in the retrofit to reclaim strategic value from the expensive Zumwalt destroyer.

Despite criticisms of financial inefficiency, hypersonic weapons are deemed essential for defending national interests. They offer unparalleled speed and maneuverability, enabling the Navy to engage threats from afar, beyond the reach of adversary defenses.

