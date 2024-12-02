Left Menu

Intel's Turning Point: Pat Gelsinger's Exit Amidst Challenges

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired, marking a significant change for the semiconductor giant. His exit follows financial challenges and competition from Nvidia. David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus are interim co-CEOs, as Intel continues its search for Gelsinger's replacement while navigating market dynamics and reduced federal funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:32 IST
Intel

In a surprising announcement, Intel revealed that its CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has retired, stepping away from a career that spanned over four decades. Two company executives, David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus, have been appointed interim co-CEOs as Intel searches for Gelsinger's successor.

Gelsinger's departure underscores the turbulence Intel is experiencing within the semiconductor industry. Once a dominant player, Intel has seen its influence wane, especially with Nvidia taking the lead in chip innovation for artificial intelligence systems. Despite many challenges, Gelsinger's return in 2021 as CEO marked significant strides, including investments in semiconductor manufacturing.

Financially, Intel has faced tough times, posting a $16.6 billion loss recently, while its stock has dropped significantly. Additionally, Intel's $8.5 billion federal funding is facing cuts, although these changes are not related to the company's financial metrics. As Intel navigates these challenges, its future leadership seeks to stabilize the tech giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

