Left Menu

Chinese Industry Leaders Urge Shift from U.S. Chips Amid Safety Concerns

Chinese industry associations advised companies to reconsider purchasing U.S. chips, citing safety concerns without elaborating. This guidance could impact major U.S. chip manufacturers and escalate trade tensions. Associations encouraged exploring partnerships with non-U.S. chip firms and emphasized using domestically produced chips due to U.S. export controls on China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:02 IST
Chinese Industry Leaders Urge Shift from U.S. Chips Amid Safety Concerns

In a significant move, Chinese industry associations have collectively urged businesses to reconsider purchasing U.S. chips, labeling them as 'no longer safe.' This guidance, however, lacked specific reasons for these concerns.

The announcement could pose challenges for major U.S. chip manufacturers like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, as they navigate export controls while sustaining business in China. Additionally, it may intensify existing trade tensions between China and the United States.

With an emphasis on collaboration with non-U.S. chip firms, the associations have highlighted the importance of using domestically-produced chips, pointing to the adverse effects of U.S. export controls on China's internet industry development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024