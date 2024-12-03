Chinese Industry Leaders Urge Shift from U.S. Chips Amid Safety Concerns
Chinese industry associations advised companies to reconsider purchasing U.S. chips, citing safety concerns without elaborating. This guidance could impact major U.S. chip manufacturers and escalate trade tensions. Associations encouraged exploring partnerships with non-U.S. chip firms and emphasized using domestically produced chips due to U.S. export controls on China.
