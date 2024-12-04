Left Menu

Who Will Lead Intel's Future? A High-Stakes CEO Search Underway

Intel is actively searching for a new CEO following Pat Gelsinger's departure. The board is considering external candidates such as Lip-Bu Tan and Marvell Technology's Matt Murphy. The search comes at a critical time as Intel confronts major challenges in its bid to regain leadership in the chipmaking industry.

Updated: 04-12-2024 05:03 IST
Intel has initiated a search for a new chief executive, evaluating a few external candidates including former board member Lip-Bu Tan, as it seeks to replace Pat Gelsinger. Gelsinger, a longtime Intel veteran, stepped down after board dissatisfaction with the pace of his strategic turnaround.

Intel's board has approached Marvell Technology CEO Matt Murphy, with discussions still in the early stages. Sources indicate that Intel's leadership change comes due to unmet expectations and Gelsinger's failure to drive the anticipated growth. Interim co-CEOs have been appointed as the board forms a search committee.

Amid Intel's declining fortunes, with revenue dropping to $54 billion and potential acquisition interest, the CEO succession is receiving significant attention. Lip-Bu Tan and Matt Murphy are viewed as leading contenders, though no final decisions have been made. The outcome of this search could redefine Intel's future trajectory.

