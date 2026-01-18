Left Menu

Gadkari Advocates for Youth Leadership Transition at Advantage Vidarbha Expo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promotes leadership transitions to younger generations, emphasizing the importance of new ideas in industrial advancements. He speaks at the Advantage Vidarbha event, highlighting its role in establishing Vidarbha as an industrial hub. The expo showcases industries across various sectors, promoting regional growth and development.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the need for generational leadership change at the Advantage Vidarbha-Khasdar Audhyogik Mahotsav. Speaking at a Nagpur press conference, he emphasized the importance of nurturing new talent and ideas in the region's industrial sectors, as conceptualized with organizer Ashish Kale.

Gadkari, who serves as the chief mentor for the Association for Industrial Development, proposed that the older generation should make way for younger leaders once systems run smoothly. He praised the young generation's involvement in the ongoing initiative aimed at transforming Vidarbha into a robust industrial center.

The expo, which spans February 6 to 8 in Nagpur, is in its third year and will spotlight industries from textiles to pharmaceuticals. Gadkari stressed the significance of integrating various sectors, such as agriculture and services, to boost Vidarbha's economic trajectory on a national scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

