Dark Web: The Hidden Haven for Cybercrime in India

A recent study by Lisianthus Tech has highlighted that at least 20% of cybercrimes in India are facilitated via the dark web, an elusive part of the internet known for its anonymity. The report underscores how this platform is increasingly being used for malicious activities.

According to Khushhal Kaushik, founder of the Gurugram-based cybersecurity firm, the research involved detailed scrutiny of various cybercrime cases across the nation. It revealed how the dark web is instrumental in orchestrating data breaches, hacking incidents, and the illegal sale of narcotics and weapons.

Furthermore, there's been a concerning rise in dark web usage over the past decade. The study also warns users to be cautious about online notifications requesting access to personal data, as a preventive measure against potential cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)