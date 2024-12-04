Left Menu

Jared Isaacman: A New Era for NASA Under Trump's Vision

Donald Trump has selected Jared Isaacman, a prominent private astronaut and billionaire, to head NASA. With strong ties to Elon Musk, Isaacman is set to lead NASA's ambitious lunar missions under the Artemis program. The appointment signals a continued focus on collaboration with SpaceX and innovation in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:04 IST
Jared Isaacman: A New Era for NASA Under Trump's Vision
NASA

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his decision to appoint Jared Isaacman as the head of NASA. Isaacman, a billionaire and private astronaut, is known for his association with Elon Musk and leadership of the Polaris program, which conducts private missions using SpaceX vehicles.

If confirmed, Isaacman will manage NASA's approximately $25 billion budget, which is heavily aimed at returning humans to the moon via the Artemis program. This initiative, endorsed by Trump during his previous term, relies significantly on SpaceX's Starship technology.

Beyond lunar missions, Isaacman will also handle NASA's aeronautics projects and its extensive space science department, which has faced recent financial challenges. Trump's previous NASA appointees, like Jim Bridenstine and Bill Nelson, came from political backgrounds, marking Isaacman's appointment as a departure towards industry expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024