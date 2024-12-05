Unveiling the Chinese Hacking Campaign: A National Security Concern

On Wednesday, the White House revealed that a Chinese hacking campaign has infiltrated at least eight US telecom companies and affected dozens of countries. This cyber espionage has reportedly allowed Chinese officials access to private communications involving an undisclosed number of Americans.

Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger shared these insights a day after the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released guidance to combat such threats. This broader understanding of the hack illustrates the campaign's far-reaching implications for both national and global cybersecurity.

White House officials have warned that the list of affected telecommunication firms and countries might continue to expand, underscoring the severity of the incident and the urgent need for enhanced security measures.

