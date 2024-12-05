Left Menu

Unveiling the Chinese Hacking Campaign: A National Security Concern

A Chinese hacking campaign has affected at least eight US telecom firms and numerous countries, granting access to private texts and conversations. Deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger detailed the incident following FBI guidance. The impact could widen, raising significant cybersecurity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:30 IST
  • United States

On Wednesday, the White House revealed that a Chinese hacking campaign has infiltrated at least eight US telecom companies and affected dozens of countries. This cyber espionage has reportedly allowed Chinese officials access to private communications involving an undisclosed number of Americans.

Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger shared these insights a day after the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released guidance to combat such threats. This broader understanding of the hack illustrates the campaign's far-reaching implications for both national and global cybersecurity.

White House officials have warned that the list of affected telecommunication firms and countries might continue to expand, underscoring the severity of the incident and the urgent need for enhanced security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

